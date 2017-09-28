Bangladesh to establish new anti-terror police unit

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016 file photo, Bangladesh policemen stand guard after cordoning off the building where suspected militants are hiding, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The country is expanding its anti-terror operations with a new police unit to hunt down suspected extremists. The decision to create the new unit follows several years of deadly attacks targeting writers, atheists, foreigners and other perceived enemies of Islam, though there have been no major attacks since July 2016. Experts said Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, the move would help maintain security control. File AP Photo