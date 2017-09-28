NFL: Message being lost in political firestorm over anthem

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, members of the Cleveland Browns take a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. The NFL says the message players and teams are trying to express is being lost in a political firestorm. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, that it is important for "everyone to understand what they are talking about, to not see everything in terms of who is up or down politically." Michael Conroy, File AP Photo