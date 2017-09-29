Mona Lisa unveiled? Nude sketch may have link to masterpiece

In this photo provided by the Conde museum, Chateau de Chantilly, and dated Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, chief curator of heritage, Bruno Mottin, left, examines a charcoal sketch through a microscope, depicting a nude woman while Mathieu Deldicque, curator at Conde museum, looks on, at the Center for Research and Restoration of the Museums of France in Paris, France. There's something vaguely familiar about this charcoal sketch of a woman's face and nude torso _ could it be an unclothed precursor to the Mona Lisa? Domaine de Chantilly via AP)