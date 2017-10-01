Celebrities

Fairbanks, borough residents to vote on pot industry bans

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Propositions to shut down the marijuana industry in Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough will appear on voters' ballots this week.

The Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2xV0lww ) that Tuesday's local elections for the city and borough have respective propositions to shut down marijuana retailers, cultivators, testing facilities and other marijuana businesses.

The city of North Pole and some other Alaska communities blocked the marijuana industry before it could open for business, using a provision contained in the 2014 statewide ballot measure. But if the Fairbanks or North Star Borough propositions pass, it would be the first termination of legal cannabis businesses in the state.

A business would have 90 days to close if one the measures pass in its jurisdiction.

Jim Ostlind, who spearheaded the borough's proposition, says personal use and home-grow pot would still be legal under either ban.

