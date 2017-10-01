Fairbanks, borough residents to vote on pot industry bans

1:38 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 Pause

0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

1:23 Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

2:06 Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter

0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.