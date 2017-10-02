The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in concert shooting

More Videos 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals Pause 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 1:38 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:06 Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:23 Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 100, officials said early Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

