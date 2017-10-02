Erroneous reports about Tom Petty's death cause confusion

More Videos 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Pause 1:54 A Sacramento area family seeks treatment for disabled son on Medi-Cal 1:06 The Las Vegas shooting in photos 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 1:48 'The very definition of football staying power': Four high school teams to watch 0:48 How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three. (Video includes photos from the Kansas City Star archives and the Associated Press) Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three. (Video includes photos from the Kansas City Star archives and the Associated Press) Monty Davis and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

