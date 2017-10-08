Many in country music mum over gun issues after Vegas deaths

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Kenny Alphin, left, and John Rich, right, of the country music duo Big & Rich, perform a song during a taping for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon in Nashville, Tenn. The mass shooting at a country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, has rocked the tight-knit community of country musicians, but even in the renewed debate about gun control, many of those musicians have not weighed in, with a few exceptions. Country duo Big & Rich, who have performed at NRA sponsored events, were at the festival just hours before the shooting started. They said it wasn’t the weapons that were the problem, but the man using them. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo