French president inaugurates major Picasso exhibition

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, flanked by his wife Brigitte visit the "Picasso 1932: Erotic Year" exhibition at the Picasso museum in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Macron said he likes in Picasso's paintings the "great sensuality" and at the same time, the "political meaning" especially in the years leading to the World War II. pool photo via AP Ian Langsdon