Queen Elizabeth II won't lay war memorial wreath this year

FILE - A Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II taking part in the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Queen Elizabeth II will not personally place a wreath on The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday this year. The aging monarch and her husband Prince Philip will instead watch the ceremony from a balcony at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo