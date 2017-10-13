Armisen startled after discovering he's 'quarter Korean'

FILE - IN this Sept. 18, 2015, file photo, Fred Armisen is shown during the filming of the television show "Portlandia" in Portland, Ore. During a recent appearance on the PBS ancestry series “Finding Your Roots," Armisen learned that his grandfather was a legendary dancer from Japan who, while living in Germany in the 1930s and 40s, allegedly volunteered in propaganda work for the Third Reich and moonlighted as a spy for the emperor in Tokyo. Don Ryan, File AP Photo