Rapper's Little Rock concert canceled due to security issues

A rap concert has been canceled in Little Rock after the city's police chief raised safety concerns.
The concert was scheduled for Friday at the Clear Channel Metroplex featuring Demario Dewayne White Jr., the rapper known as MoneyBagg Yo.
Police Chief Kenton Buckner sent a letter last week to San Antonio-based iHeart Media and Entertainment. In the letter, Buckner cited three shooting incidents in other states at recent appearances by White. He also said the Little Rock venue lacked adequate security plans.
City leaders were made aware of the concert Thursday. They were alarmed to find White had ties with Ricky Hampton, the Memphis-based rapper who performed in Little Rock this summer when gunfire broke out. The incident injured 25 people.
Mayor Mark Stodola said he wasn't happy that the city's officials didn't know about the concert for a week.
"I'm trying to find out why I was not briefed earlier," Stodola said. "I thought it was a pretty dumb thing to book this concert, not because of the nature of the music but because of the individual performer's pattern of documented violence and the nature of our city in the aftermath of the shooting in July. I'm thankful it got resolved."
Metroplex said it couldn't disclose who canceled the concert.
