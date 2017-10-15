Military monument gives families place to think of relatives

Angel Coyle, 7 of Fleming Island makes a rubbing of the name of Larry B. Jenkins with the help of her father Thomas Coyle after Monday's Taps Memorial dedication ceremony. Jenkins was Coyle's Great Uncle who was killed in Vietnam. Clay County residents gathered on the grounds of the old County Courthouse in Green Cove Springs, Fla., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 to unveil the new Taps Memorial built to honor the county residents who have died during military service dating back to the Civil War. The Florida Times-Union via AP Bob Self