Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital.
Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital. AP/Dan Steinberg
Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital. AP/Dan Steinberg

Celebrities

Former teen idol David Cassidy in critical condition with organ failure, reports say

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 01:42 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition after checking into a Florida hospital three days ago, his representatives have told multiple media outlets.

The 67-year-old former “Partridge Family” star was taken to the hospital in pain Wednesday, they said.

The actor — who lived in South Florida before moving to California in 2015 — was placed in an induced coma but has since been conscious and surrounded by family, according to the Associated Press.

Cassidy’s representative Jo-Ann Geffen told TMZ that doctors are rushing to get him a liver transplant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February, Cassidy announced he has dementia, something both his mother and grandfather battled. Shortly after, he also said he would end his 50-year career.

In recent decades, the teen idol was flooded with personal problems that ranged from substance abuse, bankruptcy, divorce, foreclosure and drunk driving violations.

Cassidy has two adult children, daughter Katie, 30, and son Beau, 26.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

    Former "The Girls Next Door" star Bridget Marquardt visited the costume shop Daydreams & Nightmares in Modesto for a ghost hunt.

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby
Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor 0:16

Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor

View More Video