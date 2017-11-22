More Videos

  LeVar Burton talks about his Sacramento star

    Actor LeVar Burton, Eagles band member Timothy B. Schmit, breast cancer specialist Dr. Ernie Bodai, Olympic swimmer Debbie Meyer and painter Gregory Kondos were honored on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, with stars in concrete on an L Street sidewalk between 18th and 19th streets.

Actor LeVar Burton, Eagles band member Timothy B. Schmit, breast cancer specialist Dr. Ernie Bodai, Olympic swimmer Debbie Meyer and painter Gregory Kondos were honored on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, with stars in concrete on an L Street sidewalk between 18th and 19th streets.
Actor LeVar Burton, Eagles band member Timothy B. Schmit, breast cancer specialist Dr. Ernie Bodai, Olympic swimmer Debbie Meyer and painter Gregory Kondos were honored on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, with stars in concrete on an L Street sidewalk between 18th and 19th streets. Bill Lindelof The Sacramento Bee

Celebrities

Wrong LeVar! ‘Reading Rainbow’ star targeted in Trump-LaVar Ball feud

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LeVar Burton of “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek” fame has found himself under attack by angry supporters of President Donald Trump.

Why?

Apparently because he shares a first name with their intended target: basketball dad LaVar Ball, according to Fox News.

Trump has stated he helped secure the release of three UCLA basketball players, including Ball’s son LiAngelo Ball, after they were accused of shoplifting in China on Nov. 7. (Ball is also the father of Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers.)

Ball last weekend suggested Trump didn’t really help his son and the two other players – Cody Riley and Jalen Hill – get released.

“What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” Ball told ESPN on Friday.

Trump hit back on Sunday and Wednesday:

And Trump’s supporters started chiming in on social media – but a number of them mistakenly directed their anger toward the wrong LeVar.

Burton has taken the harsh words in stride:

Burton’s co-star on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Brent Spiner, joked with the actor, saying, “If you cared about our President, you’d change your name.” Burton responded with “Ha…!”

Here’s a look at a few Trump supporters’ comments:

In August 2016, Burton, who grew up in Sacramento, was honored with a star on the Sacramento Walk of Stars on L Street.

