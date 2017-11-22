Wrong LeVar! ‘Reading Rainbow’ star targeted in Trump-LaVar Ball feud

LeVar Burton of “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek” fame has found himself under attack by angry supporters of President Donald Trump.

Why?

Apparently because he shares a first name with their intended target: basketball dad LaVar Ball, according to Fox News.

Trump has stated he helped secure the release of three UCLA basketball players, including Ball’s son LiAngelo Ball, after they were accused of shoplifting in China on Nov. 7. (Ball is also the father of Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers.)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ball last weekend suggested Trump didn’t really help his son and the two other players – Cody Riley and Jalen Hill – get released.

“What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” Ball told ESPN on Friday.

Trump hit back on Sunday and Wednesday:

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

And Trump’s supporters started chiming in on social media – but a number of them mistakenly directed their anger toward the wrong LeVar.

Burton has taken the harsh words in stride:

One of many sleights I am having to endure these days. Thanks! @Lavarbigballer... #bydhttmwfi https://t.co/uYkoDOV6yZ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 21, 2017

Burton’s co-star on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Brent Spiner, joked with the actor, saying, “If you cared about our President, you’d change your name.” Burton responded with “Ha…!”

Here’s a look at a few Trump supporters’ comments:

In August 2016, Burton, who grew up in Sacramento, was honored with a star on the Sacramento Walk of Stars on L Street.