This Nov. 16, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Matt Lauer during a broadcast of the "Today," show in New York. NBC News fired the longtime host for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.
This Nov. 16, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Matt Lauer during a broadcast of the "Today," show in New York. NBC News fired the longtime host for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show. NBC via AP Zach Pagano
This Nov. 16, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Matt Lauer during a broadcast of the "Today," show in New York. NBC News fired the longtime host for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show. NBC via AP Zach Pagano

Celebrities

The Latest: Lauer says he is sorry to anyone hurt by actions

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:07 AM

NEW YORK

The Latest on NBC's firing of longtime "Today" host Matt Lauer: (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Matt Lauer says he is "truly sorry" to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer's former "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday's show, a day he was fired by NBC for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lauer says in the statement: "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says "repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching" and says he's "committed to beginning that effort."

___

12:05 a.m.

Fired "Today" host Matt Lauer is the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O'Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News Channel.

Lauer's exit comes amid a wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics.

He has long been a valuable and highly visible part of NBC News and one of the highest-paid figures in the industry.

Lauer was fired Wednesday for what NBC called "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague.

The announcement was quickly followed by a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

    Former "The Girls Next Door" star Bridget Marquardt visited the costume shop Daydreams & Nightmares in Modesto for a ghost hunt.

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby
Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor 0:16

Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor

View More Video