Japan's Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito, right, and Crown Prince Naruhito, left, walk at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, Emperor Akihito plans to abdicate on April 30, 2019, in the first such abdication in about 200 years. The emperor will be 85 by then. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo