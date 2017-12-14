Mix of old and new faces chasing Olympic short track berths

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, J.R. Celski, center, competes in the men's 1,500 meter race at the U.S. short track speedskating championship, at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah. Celski and Katherine Reutter-Adamek are favorites heading into the U.S. short track speedskating trials. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo