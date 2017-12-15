Major media players start commission for sexual misconduct

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017 file photo, Anita Hill speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hollywood executives and other major players in entertainment have established a commission to be chaired by Hill that intends to combat sexual misconduct and gender inequities across the industry. A statement Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, announced the founding of the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. Photo by Willy Sanjuan