In sex assault laws, definition of consent varies widely

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. For two months now, as accusations of sexual misconduct have piled up against Weinstein, the disgraced mogul has responded over and over again with the same words: "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Consent is quite likely to be a central issue in a potential legal case against Weinstein and others accused of sexual assault in the current so-called “reckoning.” John Carucci, File AP Photo