Mexico sends accused cartel drug trafficker to US for trial

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 05:13 PM

SAN DIEGO

Mexico has sent one of the top alleged traffickers for the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel to the U.S. to face charges.

Victor Manuel Felix appeared before a federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday, a day after he arrived in California.

Felix was arrested in October in Mexico City.

He is accused of coordinating shipments of tons of cocaine and laundering millions of dollars for the cartel.

An indictment says the case involves an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent who infiltrated the cartel that moved tons of drugs to the U.S. and hundreds of millions of dollars in bulk currency.

Some of the money was deposited into a San Diego bank account held secretly by the DEA.

The U.S. had requested Felix' extradition.

