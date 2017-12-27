Chrissy Teigen shares ‘flight to nowhere’ on Twitter as plane returns to L.A.

Four hours into an 11-hour flight to Tokyo on Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen’s plane made a U-turn to return to Los Angeles.
And Teigen, 32, a model and TV host, wasn’t having any of it.
“a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know”
Nippon Airways Flight 175, which took off at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, turned around over the Pacific Ocean after the crew discovered an unauthorized passenger had mistakenly boarded the plane, reported CNN. The pilot opted to return to Los Angeles, and the flight landed back at Los Angeles International Airport at 7:33 p.m.
Teigen, who was aboard the flight with husband John Legend, tweeted that passengers were told someone had boarded the Nippon Airways flight with a United Airlines ticket. The two airlines are part of a joint venture.
“Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere,” Teigen tweeted. “Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now”
The flight took off again at 3:23 a.m. Wednesday, and apparently it kicked off with some “Star Wars” flair.
“Yoda is in a seat and they’re playing Star Wars music,” Teigen said.
December 27, 2017
Teigen made sure to share some of her “favorite takes of the night” before takeoff No. 2:
