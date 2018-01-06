Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 1992 file photo, Jerry Van Dyke, left, and his brother, Dick, laugh during a party in Los Angeles. Manager said Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, that Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and younger brother of comedian Dick Van Dyke, has died in Arkansas at 86. Manager, John Castonia, said Van Dyke died Friday at his ranch in Hot Spring County. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. Chris Martinez, File AP Photo