FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York.
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. John Carucci AP
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. John Carucci AP

Celebrities

Harvey Weinstein slapped in face, cursed out at restaurant

By Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

January 10, 2018 02:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein got slapped in the face and cursed out by a restaurant patron as he left an Arizona eatery Tuesday, new video reveals.

Weinstein – who is accused of sexual harassment, assault or rape by dozens of women – was walking out of Elements in Scottsdale after dinner when a man, only identified as Steve, hit him twice in the face with his backhand, according to TMZ, which published the footage.

“Get the f – k out of here,” the man says in the video. “Get your f – ing a – out of here. You’re a f –ing piece of s – t.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Weinstein stumbled a bit after Steve slapped his face before quickly leaving. Weinstein opted not to call the police following the incident.

Steve had gone up to Weinstein, 65, earlier in the evening and asked him to take a photo, but Weinstein declined, a restaurant manager told TMZ. The manager said Weinstein was “sweet” about saying no, and that Steve appeared to be drunk when he approached Weinstein again later that evening.

Steve also informed the celebrity gossip website that he had “quite a bit to drink” before he went up to Weinstein.

Weinstein went to Scottsdale in October and took part in a therapy program there shortly after sexual misconduct allegations against him began to emerge. He has kept a mostly low-profile amid the scandal and but has been photographed several times since the accusations first surfaced.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita N'yongo and Ashley Judd are among the women to accuse Weinstein of making an unwanted sexual advance when they were young actresses. Rose McGowan is one of several women to accuse Weinstein of rape.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

    Former "The Girls Next Door" star Bridget Marquardt visited the costume shop Daydreams & Nightmares in Modesto for a ghost hunt.

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby
Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor 0:16

Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor

View More Video