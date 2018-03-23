Celebrities from Sacramento speak out on Stephon Clark shooting

Notable people with ties to Sacramento, many of them athletes, have shared their thoughts and emotions on racial inequality in the wake of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man killed Sunday by police in his grandparents' backyard.
The Kings' former star center, DeMarcus Cousins, has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral costs. Team owner Vivek Ranadive called the shooting "absolutely horrific" as he took the floor to address the crowd after Thursday night's game at Golden 1 Center, which had been blocked by protesters.
Another former Kings player, recently retired Matt Barnes, weighed in Friday morning via Instagram, posting a photo of a black police officer holding a sign that reads, "Being black is not a crime!" Barnes' caption begins, "Or is it?" as he shares his thoughts on police shootings and white privilege. The Del Campo High School alum ends his post "#SacramentoStrong #BeColorBlind."
His post, below, contains profanity.
Other notable people born or raised in Sacramento have touched on similar topics in the past. "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton said during a 2013 segment on CNN that he sticks his hands all the way out of his window when pulled over by police. "And I do that because I live in America," Burton said.
Another panel member in the segment, author Tim Wise (who is white), followed Burton's comment, adding: "Levar having to put his hands out the window — basically what my mom told me was, 'Be nice to cops.' She didn't say, 'Don't move your hands because you're going to get shot.' None of that. That is about white privilege."
Police body camera and helicopter video of the shooting have been released to the public.
Protests by Black Lives Matters and other groups have crowded downtown Sacramento and stalled freeway traffic since Thursday.
