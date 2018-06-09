Prosecutor: Bourdain hanged himself with bathrobe belt

A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the small town of Kaysersberg. French media quoted Colmar prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel as saying that "at this stage" nothing suggests another person was involved in the death Friday of the American celebrity chef and food writer. Jeff Schaeffer AP Photo