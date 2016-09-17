Video Break

September 17, 2016

Seattle, S.F. high school football teams kneel during national anthem

Players and staff for Garfield High School in Seattle took a knee in unison during the national anthem on Friday.

Here’s the story and reaction behind the Garfield High School protest, reported in this video by Seattle television station KIRO 7.

Every member of a high school football team in San Francisco took a knee during the national anthem at their game last Saturday.

The spreading protest over racial injustice that was started by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick seems to be growing to other levels of football.

Colin Kaepernick speaks about his protest

Colin Kaepernick said Wednesday that Johnny "Joey" Jones, a Marine Staff Sgt. who lost both legs in Afghanistan, is among the military members he's spoken with since his national anthem protest became public late last month.

Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee

Players talk about joining 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem to shed light on racial injustice. His actions have spread across the NFL as other players are showing signs of support.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

