Seattle, S.F. high school football teams kneel during national anthem

Players and staff for Garfield High School in Seattle took a knee in unison during the national anthem on Friday.
WATCH: entire Garfield HS football team and coaching staff kneels during national anthem pic.twitter.com/LSTqku9QDb— Heather Graf (@HeatherGrafK5) September 17, 2016
Here’s the story and reaction behind the Garfield High School protest, reported in this video by Seattle television station KIRO 7.
More protests
Every member of a high school football team in San Francisco took a knee during the national anthem at their game last Saturday.
The spreading protest over racial injustice that was started by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick seems to be growing to other levels of football.
Video of Woodrow Wilson players and coaches taking a knee for national anthem before Saturday's game vs. Highland pic.twitter.com/JBhtaslq0i— Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) September 10, 2016
MORE SPOILED BRATS: Garfield High School Team Refuses to Stand for National Anthem... https://t.co/ygkiELGXJi pic.twitter.com/eWPAlHjeSk— Axiom Wire (@AxiomWire) September 17, 2016
S/O Garfield High in Seattle, yall real.— lucas (@SvbTweetGod) September 17, 2016
it's crazy saying I'm garfield alumni but man I'm so glad I went to Garfield High..it went down at the field— ms. make it happen (@BadAssBlasian) September 17, 2016
