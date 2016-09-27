Video Break

September 27, 2016 8:02 AM

Olivia Newton-John opens up about ex-boyfriend’s mysterious disappearance

Olivia Newton-John tells Australia “60 Minutes” that she is still puzzled by what happened to Patrick McDermott, her former boyfriend who went missing after an overnight fishing trip in San Pedro in 2005.

Entertainment Tonight has the story.

