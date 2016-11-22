Video Break

November 22, 2016 9:03 AM

Amber Heard reportedly sued for $10 million

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

Actress Amber Heard, coming off a high-profile divorce settlement with Johnny Depp, is being sued for $10 million for her part in an alleged conspiracy to sabotage the drama “London Fields,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Video shows Johnny Depp tossing wine glass, yelling at Amber Heard

Breach of contract

A production company, Nicola Six - which is named after Heard's character in the film - sued Amber along with the movie's director for breach of contract because they refused to shoot the agreed upon script and failed to show up at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote the film.

The complaint can be read here.

“London Fields” is based on Martin Amis' celebrated novel.

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp make apology video in Australia after guilty plea

Actress Amber Heard pleaded guilty to providing a false immigration document (her incoming passenger card) amid allegations she smuggled the couple's dogs to Australia. She managed to avoid jail time and the charges that she illegally imported their Yorkshire terriers when husband Johnny Depp was filming the fifth movie in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series were dropped. Heard offered to publicly express remorse and recorded this video with Depp, which was posted to YouTube.

Australian Government Department of Agriculture and Water Resources
 

 

Related content

Video Break

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos