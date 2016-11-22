Amber Heard reportedly sued for $10 million

Actress Amber Heard, coming off a high-profile divorce settlement with Johnny Depp, is being sued for $10 million for her part in an alleged conspiracy to sabotage the drama “London Fields,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Breach of contract
A production company, Nicola Six - which is named after Heard's character in the film - sued Amber along with the movie's director for breach of contract because they refused to shoot the agreed upon script and failed to show up at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote the film.
“London Fields” is based on Martin Amis' celebrated novel.
