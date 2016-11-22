Video Break

November 22, 2016 9:32 AM

Customers sue Chipotle in Los Angeles over 300-calorie chorizo burrito

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Could Chipotle’s chorizo burrito be diet food? Three customers don’t think so, and they’re suing.

The customers in Los Angeles are filing a class-action lawsuit against the Mexican food chain for misrepresenting the amount of calories in the food item. An in-store sign advertising the burrito, which packs chicken, pork sausage, rice, beans, and cheese into a tortilla, says it’s calorie count is 300.

Slate reported that, in fact, the chorizo alone contains 300 calories. Once you add a tortilla, white rice, black beans, tomato salsa, and cheese, you get a meal that clocks in at around 1,050 calories, the report said.

