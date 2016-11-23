Video Break

November 23, 2016 7:51 AM

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin slams guest for using N-word live on her show

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin strongly rebuked Charles Kaiser for using the N-word live during her show.

Kaiser is a noted author and blogger who used the word on air as he condemned Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial pick as chief White House strategist for having used the word.

Baldwin responded by saying, “the more I’ve sat here and listened to the fact that somebody used the N-word on this show - it is not okay. It is not okay, Charles Kaiser.”

“I’m sorry,” Kaiser responded. “I never use the n-word except when I’m quoting someone who has been appointed by the president to serve in the Oval Office, since this is such a disgusting moment in our history.”

Baldwin also questioned his claim that Bannon used the n-word: “By the way, the claim that Mr. Bannon used the n-word — I’ve never heard of this. So there’s that.”

Here’s the full segment. The exchange comes right after the 2:45 mark.

Kaiser was appearing with GOP political commentator and consultant Paris Dennard, who is on Baldwin’s left on the screen.

Poll: Do you think Brooke Baldwin overreacted?

Related content

Video Break

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos