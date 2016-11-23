Video Break

November 23, 2016 11:09 AM

NASA reveals images of bright details on surface of swarf planet Ceres

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

NASA’s Dawn space probe recently captured some intriguing bright features on the surface of dwarf planet Ceres.

The space probe caught clear images of the Occator Crater. The latest research, NASA said in a article, suggests that the bright material in this crater is comprised of salts left behind after a briny liquid emerged from below, froze and then sublimated, meaning it turned from ice into vapor.

The impact that formed the crater millions of years ago unearthed material that blanketed the area outside the crater, and may have triggered the upwelling of salty liquid.

Another intriguing image reveals how Ceres would appear to the human eye in natural light wavelengths. Image colorizing was based on how the dwarf planet reflects varying light wavelengths.

