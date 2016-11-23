NASA reveals images of bright details on surface of swarf planet Ceres

NASA’s Dawn space probe recently captured some intriguing bright features on the surface of dwarf planet Ceres.
The brightest area on Ceres stands out amid shadowy, cratered terrain in this view from our @NASA_Dawn spacecraft: https://t.co/Cwl8YXLPkh pic.twitter.com/YzhWjPoTyl— NASA (@NASA) November 20, 2016
The space probe caught clear images of the Occator Crater. The latest research, NASA said in a article, suggests that the bright material in this crater is comprised of salts left behind after a briny liquid emerged from below, froze and then sublimated, meaning it turned from ice into vapor.
The impact that formed the crater millions of years ago unearthed material that blanketed the area outside the crater, and may have triggered the upwelling of salty liquid.
@NASA's #Dawn spacecraft is providing a new perspective on the dwarf planet #Ceres from a higher orbit: https://t.co/Z8Ctu9vXRY— Explore Deep Space (@XploreDeepSpace) November 23, 2016
Another intriguing image reveals how Ceres would appear to the human eye in natural light wavelengths. Image colorizing was based on how the dwarf planet reflects varying light wavelengths.
NASA probe snaps stunning new images of dwarf planet Ceres https://t.co/S8FroYxqpE pic.twitter.com/QPDi5LZNrB— Scientific American (@sciam) November 21, 2016
