November 27, 2016 1:54 PM

Black Friday shoppers trash Nike store near Seattle

By David Caraccio

Hundreds of Black Friday shoppers trashed a Nike outlet store near Seattle, Washington, with images of the aftermath going viral over the weekend.

Customers left shoe boxes strewn in the aisles and merchandise in ruin. The incident happened at the Seattle Premium Outlets, and images and video posted to social media quickly spread across the country, showing the devastation that hyper-consumerism can cause.

 

Shoppers were scouring the store for deals during an all-night shopping extravaganza.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Seattle shopper Larry Downer said, "I thought there was an earthquake that happened," adding that he decided to visit the store quickly to buy a pair of basketball sneakers but when he walked in, he couldn't believe his eyes.

Black Friday aftermath: Shoppers trash Nike store

Hundreds of Black Friday shoppers trashed a Nike outlet store near Seattle, Washington, with images of the aftermath going viral over the weekend.

The #carnage when people #blackfriday too hard for #nike #shoes....Stay safe and sane everyone.

There were other ugly scenes from the holiday shopping scene, such as this brawl in Modesto.

Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

Black Friday aftermath: Shoppers trash Nike store

