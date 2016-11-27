Black Friday shoppers trash Nike store near Seattle

Hundreds of Black Friday shoppers trashed a Nike outlet store near Seattle, Washington, with images of the aftermath going viral over the weekend.
Customers left shoe boxes strewn in the aisles and merchandise in ruin. The incident happened at the Seattle Premium Outlets, and images and video posted to social media quickly spread across the country, showing the devastation that hyper-consumerism can cause.
Shoppers were scouring the store for deals during an all-night shopping extravaganza.
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Seattle shopper Larry Downer said, "I thought there was an earthquake that happened," adding that he decided to visit the store quickly to buy a pair of basketball sneakers but when he walked in, he couldn't believe his eyes.
Here’s Downer’s video:
There were other ugly scenes from the holiday shopping scene, such as this brawl in Modesto.
