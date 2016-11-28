Video Break

November 28, 2016 9:23 AM

A look at world’s most terrifying holiday tradition: Evil Krampus

Call it The Nightmare Before Christmas. Thousands of people gathered in Hollabrunn, Austria, last weekend to witness the traditional Krampus run.

In Germanic folklore, Krampus - an anamorphic goat-beast who beats misbehaving children rather than give them coal in their stockings, is the evil companion of Santa Claus.

