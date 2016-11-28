A look at world’s most terrifying holiday tradition: Evil Krampus

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016 Pause

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

1:06 Bird Song tells a social story

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

4:02 Election Day by the numbers