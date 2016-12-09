A trailer - and Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift song - for ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ hits the internet

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift have each released sneak peeks of a new duet song they performed together called “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”
It’s for the film, “Fifty Shades Darker,” and the entire song was available on Friday. The song was composed by Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Swift herself. Antonoff produced the song as well, and he has previously worked with Swift before on “Out of the Woods” and two other songs on her “1989” album.
The film, staring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, hits the theaters in February 2017.
Gigi Hadid already approves of Swift’s song.
Comments