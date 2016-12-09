Video Break

December 9, 2016 8:39 AM

Kanye West is recovering and working on music in studio he built in Bel Air home

Kanye West has bounced back from a mental breakdown sooner than many expected.

A few weeks after leaving a Sacramento concert early and then being hospitalized for mental health issues last month, the hip-hop megastar continues to recover while in the privacy of his home in Bel Air, according to several news reports.

Playing music

However, friends say that has not kept him from his music. The rapper has reportedly built a temporary studio in his home and is working on new material.

Still with Kim Kardashian

West spent eight days in the UCLA Medical Center after voluntarily admitting himself for exhaustion. He left the Golden 1 Center stage on Nov. 19 after just three songs. His wife, Kim Kardashian, has stayed by his side.

Despite rumors of marital trouble, an insider said, “She wants to get Kanye back on his feet. She is not leaving him. She loves him.”

911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

Los Angeles fire officials released a 911 call from Kanye West's physician on Thursday in which he requested both police and paramedics respond to a home to assist the rapper. Officials redacted any mention of West and all details about the behavior and symptoms that led to his hospitalization on Nov. 21. The unidentified doctor at one point tells a dispatcher, "I think he's definitely he's going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn't just do the police by itself." West hasn't commented publicly about the incident.

Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

If you had tickets for any of the remaining stops on Kanye West​'s Saint Pablo tour, it's time to look into getting a refund. Here are some clips from Kanye's extended speech in Sacramento with reactions from fans.

A selfie with Kanye: Sacramento man gets his picture as megastar leaves Golden 1 Center

Concert-goer Patrick Hernandez decided the show wasn’t over just because Kanye West said so. Hernandez, 27, of Sacramento raced out of Golden 1 Center to get a glimpse of West leaving the building after the hip-hop megastar walked out 30 minutes into his show. Here's what happened next.

