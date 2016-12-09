Kanye West is recovering and working on music in studio he built in Bel Air home

Kanye West has bounced back from a mental breakdown sooner than many expected.
A few weeks after leaving a Sacramento concert early and then being hospitalized for mental health issues last month, the hip-hop megastar continues to recover while in the privacy of his home in Bel Air, according to several news reports.
Playing music
However, friends say that has not kept him from his music. The rapper has reportedly built a temporary studio in his home and is working on new material.
Still with Kim Kardashian
West spent eight days in the UCLA Medical Center after voluntarily admitting himself for exhaustion. He left the Golden 1 Center stage on Nov. 19 after just three songs. His wife, Kim Kardashian, has stayed by his side.
Despite rumors of marital trouble, an insider said, “She wants to get Kanye back on his feet. She is not leaving him. She loves him.”
