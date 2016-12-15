‘Flip or Flop’ stars move on, say they’re dating other people

“Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are already moving on. The HGTV stars say they've started dating other people.
TMZ reported that Christina is dating the family’s former home contractor, Gary Anderson.
Anderson reportedly became involved in the couple’s drama when he was on scene in May when 11 deputies responded to "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun." That male turned out to be Tarek.
The couple opened up about their separation and the bizarre gun incident to People.
Though they announced their split on Monday, the stars hadn’t been together since May 23, when a “crying and shaking” Christina called police after Tarek fled their California home with a gun in his backpack following an altercation, the magazine reported.
As far as work, the El Moussas said they plan to continue working together as normal.
While Christina was linked with the contractor, Tarek claims he’s “crushing it.”
