December 29, 2016 8:35 AM

Pink welcomes baby boy with Carey Hart

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Pink celebrated the holidays by welcoming a new member to her family. The singer gave birth to a baby named Jameson Moon Hart on Dec. 26, according to a post shared on Pink’s Instagram.

 

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Second child

 

I love my baby daddy

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

The 37-year-old Pink is also the proud parent with husband and retired motorcycle racer Carey Hart to a 5-year-old girl named Willow Sage.

Back in 2010, when she was pregnant with her daughter, she told Access Hollywood that the moniker was her top choice for a boy, saying, “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. (Carey and I) are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, (and) Jameson - we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

However, Pink kept quiet about names for during most of her second pregnancy, only announcing that she was expecting a month ago by sharing a photo of her large bump. She captioned the portrait, “Surprise!”

 

Surprise!

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos