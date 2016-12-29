Pink welcomes baby boy with Carey Hart

Pink celebrated the holidays by welcoming a new member to her family. The singer gave birth to a baby named Jameson Moon Hart on Dec. 26, according to a post shared on Pink’s Instagram.
Second child
The 37-year-old Pink is also the proud parent with husband and retired motorcycle racer Carey Hart to a 5-year-old girl named Willow Sage.
Back in 2010, when she was pregnant with her daughter, she told Access Hollywood that the moniker was her top choice for a boy, saying, “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. (Carey and I) are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, (and) Jameson - we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”
However, Pink kept quiet about names for during most of her second pregnancy, only announcing that she was expecting a month ago by sharing a photo of her large bump. She captioned the portrait, “Surprise!”
