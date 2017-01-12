Wow Air offering $70 flights from San Francisco to Europe

Conde Naste Traveler has caught the attention of West Coast adventurers with a report on $70 flights to Europe available out of San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Wow Air, an Iceland airline, is offering the flights to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Edinburgh and Bristol, England. The $69.99 fare is available for one-way flights between January 15 and April 5, 2017. Return trips are expected to be no more than $200.
$906 average flight
The average cost for flying to Europe is $906, according to Hopper.com
The West Coast flights will be operated using Airbus A330 wide-body jets. The low-price flights come at a cost - passengers have to do without some of the amenities traditionally included in a ticket, such as no free food, water or wi-fi and checked bags costing extra.
Poll - will you buy?
https://t.co/lHzEsOcTUl Welcome on board! :)— Skuli Mogensen (@skulimogensen) January 12, 2017
Comments