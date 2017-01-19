This is the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. It’s in L.A. and is yours for $250 million

The most expensive home for sale in the United States just hit the market for $250 million, and it’s located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air.
Opulence on display
At 38,000 square feet, the mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 21 baths, a $200,000 built-in candy wall, $30 million in cars and the helicopter from '80s TV show “Airwolf.” The house also includes a 40-seat movie theater, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar and views of downtown and the ocean.
“It’s the best of the best,” Bruce Makowsky, the hotshot developer who constructed the palatial pad, told the Los Angeles Times.
