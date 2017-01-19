Video Break

January 19, 2017 8:07 AM

This is the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. It’s in L.A. and is yours for $250 million

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

The most expensive home for sale in the United States just hit the market for $250 million, and it’s located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air.

Let’s go inside the house in this video.

Opulence on display

At 38,000 square feet, the mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 21 baths, a $200,000 built-in candy wall, $30 million in cars and the helicopter from '80s TV show “Airwolf.” The house also includes a 40-seat movie theater, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar and views of downtown and the ocean.

See a photo gallery of the house

“It’s the best of the best,” Bruce Makowsky, the hotshot developer who constructed the palatial pad, told the Los Angeles Times.

Related content

Video Break

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos