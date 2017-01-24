Girlfriend of Aaron Rodgers, actress Olivia Munn, pens letter to Packers fans after loss

Don’t fret, Green Bay Packers. Actress Olivia Munn, who is the girlfriend of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wants you to know she’s proud of you.
And she appreciates Packers fans, too.
Rodgers, 33, was born in Chico and played football for Butte College and Cal before going to the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers had a UFO sighting in New Jersey
Update: Olivia Munn gives hilarious denial to rumors of engagement to Aaron Rodgers
On Sunday, January 22, 2017, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 44-21, and their Super Bowl journey came to an end. Then, Munn took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message.
“So proud of this team,” the handwritten note read. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”
The off-field “adversity” is likely a reference to her boyfriend’s family rift.
Comments