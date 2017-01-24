Video Break

January 24, 2017 10:22 AM

Girlfriend of Aaron Rodgers, actress Olivia Munn, pens letter to Packers fans after loss

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Don’t fret, Green Bay Packers. Actress Olivia Munn, who is the girlfriend of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wants you to know she’s proud of you.

And she appreciates Packers fans, too.

Rodgers, 33, was born in Chico and played football for Butte College and Cal before going to the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers had a UFO sighting in New Jersey

Update: Olivia Munn gives hilarious denial to rumors of engagement to Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 44-21, and their Super Bowl journey came to an end. Then, Munn took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message.

“So proud of this team,” the handwritten note read. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

The off-field “adversity” is likely a reference to her boyfriend’s family rift.

 

 

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Video Break

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos