Video of first lady’s facial expression sparks #FreeMelania

A video of first lady Melania Trump is making the rounds of social media and has prompted the hashtag #FreeMelania.
In the video, Melania smiles at her husband, President Donald Trump, during Friday's inauguration ceremony. When he looks away, her smile disappears into a somber look.
somebody save her... #FreeMelania pic.twitter.com/46H0J6ztT0— SUTTON (@SuttonOfficial) January 23, 2017
#FreeMelania Blink twice if you want us to save you. pic.twitter.com/1H5as3tbZq— ISTANBUL THEMES (@ISTANBUL_THEMES) January 24, 2017
i used to really dislike melania trump bc of the whole taking michelle's speech thing but now i just feel really bad for her #freemelania— nyssa (@nyssa_sterner) January 25, 2017
Donald Trump was so excited to see the Obamas that he forgot his bride at the car. #SpicerFacts #obamasgrace #4yearsof #freeMelania pic.twitter.com/TM4LnqzE2B— Wonky Badgal (@mob_ms1) January 22, 2017
