January 25, 2017 7:08 AM

Video of first lady’s facial expression sparks #FreeMelania

By David Caraccio

A video of first lady Melania Trump is making the rounds of social media and has prompted the hashtag #FreeMelania.

In the video, Melania smiles at her husband, President Donald Trump, during Friday's inauguration ceremony. When he looks away, her smile disappears into a somber look.

