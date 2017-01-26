A Tostitos chip bag that tells you if you’ve been drinking

If you think you’ve been drinking too much on Super Bowl on Sunday, grab a Tostitos chip bag.
Specifically, grab the new alcohol-detecting Tostitos chip bag.
How it works
Frito-Lay has partnered with Uber and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving to create a limited time “Party Safe” bag, which is equipped with sensors and can detect any trace of alcohol on a person’s breath, USA Today reports.
If the bag flashes red, it will also display a $10 Uber discount code to help get that person home, according to USA Today.
The intersection of cause marketing, co-promotion and the @superbowl in 2017 seen in @adweek https://t.co/466QZJ9DBj #uber #tostitos #madd pic.twitter.com/yXuJmnu4Sk— Caboom (@CaboomSpark) January 26, 2017
Comments