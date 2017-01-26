Video Break

January 26, 2017 9:56 AM

A Tostitos chip bag that tells you if you’ve been drinking

By David Caraccio

If you think you’ve been drinking too much on Super Bowl on Sunday, grab a Tostitos chip bag.

Specifically, grab the new alcohol-detecting Tostitos chip bag.

How it works

Frito-Lay has partnered with Uber and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving to create a limited time “Party Safe” bag, which is equipped with sensors and can detect any trace of alcohol on a person’s breath, USA Today reports.

If the bag flashes red, it will also display a $10 Uber discount code to help get that person home, according to USA Today.

