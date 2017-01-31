Video Break

January 31, 2017 10:29 AM

Actor Rob Lowe stops at Galt doughnut shop, stirs up small town

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Galt residents are keeping their eyes peeled for actor Rob Lowe, who reportedly stopped at a local doughtnut shop and also was photographed at Taco Bell.

The sightings had one local television station broadcasting live Tuesday morning from Fancy Donuts on Twin Cities Road, unearthing that the actor picked an chocolate old-fashion doughnut. There were rumors circulating that Lowe is filming a movie at Preston Castle, in nearby Ione.

Lowe stopped at the shop on Friday at 2 p.m., according to Good Day Sacramento.

One Facebook post asked: “Who else got to see Rob Lowe today over by the new Taco Bell?? I missed him. I heard he's filming at Preston Castle in Ione.”

Related content

Video Break

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos