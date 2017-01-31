Actor Rob Lowe stops at Galt doughnut shop, stirs up small town

Galt residents are keeping their eyes peeled for actor Rob Lowe, who reportedly stopped at a local doughtnut shop and also was photographed at Taco Bell.
The sightings had one local television station broadcasting live Tuesday morning from Fancy Donuts on Twin Cities Road, unearthing that the actor picked an chocolate old-fashion doughnut. There were rumors circulating that Lowe is filming a movie at Preston Castle, in nearby Ione.
Lowe stopped at the shop on Friday at 2 p.m., according to Good Day Sacramento.
One Facebook post asked: “Who else got to see Rob Lowe today over by the new Taco Bell?? I missed him. I heard he's filming at Preston Castle in Ione.”
@RobLowe Next time your in Galt at Fancy Donuts please let me know and I'll buy you your favorite donut! I'm so sad I missed meeting you!!!— Tamara Bognar (@PinkwithTamara) January 31, 2017
GUYS ROB LOWE WAS IN GALT pic.twitter.com/12Lrddunfg— spence (@SpencerKathrine) January 28, 2017
Rob Lowe made a stop in Galt at a donut shop! Cambi is finding out which flavor donut Rob Lowe eats! https://t.co/9u1AeNbSYy— Good Day Sacramento (@GoodDaySac) January 31, 2017
