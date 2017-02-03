Video Break

February 3, 2017

McDonald's rolling out Chocolate Shamrock Shake

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

McDonald's is rolling out a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, one of five varieties of its St. Patrick’s themed menu.

The seasonal, mint-flavored green shake will be available along with the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a hybrid that's half chocolate, half Shamrock.

McDonald's is shaking up its fast-food menu. Last month, the chain launched the Grand Mac and Mac Jr., a bigger and a smaller version of the 50-year-old classic Big Mac

The Shamrock Shake, vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup, will be available this year beginning March 7.

Fair Oaks McDonald's gives way 100 bottles of special sauce

McDonald's devotees receive bottles of its trademark special sauce Thursday morning at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd. The chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic Big Mac sandwich.

Jessica Hice The Sacramento Bee
 

 

