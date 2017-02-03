McDonald's rolling out Chocolate Shamrock Shake

McDonald's is rolling out a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, one of five varieties of its St. Patrick’s themed menu.
Shh. New Shamrock Shake flavors r coming & they’re gonna rock ur world. Stay tuned for more. It's almost #ShamrockSeason! pic.twitter.com/dPBywtSMqG— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 3, 2017
The seasonal, mint-flavored green shake will be available along with the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a hybrid that's half chocolate, half Shamrock.
McDonald's is shaking up its fast-food menu. Last month, the chain launched the Grand Mac and Mac Jr., a bigger and a smaller version of the 50-year-old classic Big Mac
The Shamrock Shake, vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup, will be available this year beginning March 7.
