February 9, 2017 1:15 PM

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins with husband George Clooney.

On the Thursday episode of “The Talk,” host Julie Chen revealed that she had confirmed with George, 55, that he and Amal, 39, are expecting twins. The due date is in June, according to US Weekly.

Showing baby bump

Amal, a human rights lawyer, has been showing off a baby bump in recent weeks, appearing to be glowing and in good spirits when she was spotted at the Barcelona airport last week with Clooney, The Daily Mail reported.

 

 

A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on

