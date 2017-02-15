Couple forced to leave Oroville Dam area hold their Valentine’s Day wedding at Roseville evacuation center

An Olivehurst couple didn’t let the Oroville Dam evacuations get in the way of their Valentine’s Day wedding plans. With the help of other evacuees and Placer County workers, they put on an impromptu wedding at the Roseville evacuation center.
So happy to celebrate #ValentinesDay with a wedding at #PlacerCounty #OrovilleDam emergency evacuation shelter. Congrats to the Ruedas! pic.twitter.com/dnm92aFhat— Placer County (@PlacerCA) February 15, 2017
“I told her what special day do you want to do it, she says ‘How about Valentine’s Day?” Henry Rueda told Fox 40 News. “I was just going to have a small little wedding for me and her, a couple of our friends. The Oroville Dam, that destroyed our Valentine’s Day.”
On Sunday, they were forced to leave their Olivehurst home for the Placer County Fairgrounds, where 300 other displaced residents are staying.
With a Facebook post - Henry and his now-wife Leotta’s wedding was back on.
Fox40 has more of the story in this video report.
