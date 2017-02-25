A glance at Sacramento Fashion Week

Sacramento Fashion Week continued into the weekend, with the Sacramento Railyards serving as the venue Friday on the first night of major designer showcases.
Fashion week continues today with local labels sharing the stage with guest designers, such as Alexandria von Bromssen, a finalist on season 12 of “Project Runway.”
Here’s a look at what’s been happening at the event.
Were displaying our #socialstream at the @sacfashionweek #sacfw pic.twitter.com/Ew3q66JOtj— Sievent (@sievent) February 25, 2017
The lovely and talented @kcraTVLisaG emceeing @sacfashionweek Check out the two guys on the left. pic.twitter.com/zGKSwVvbwa— Judy Farah (@newsbabe1530) February 25, 2017
Sacramento Kings players Willie Cauley-Stein and Ben McLemore were in the audience.
Kangz!! @sacfashionweek @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/AfJHpKFHLd— Judy Farah (@newsbabe1530) February 25, 2017
I'm honored to be hosting @sacfashionweek again this year. Heels hit the runway at 8! Join me… https://t.co/qP2flDy0OQ— Lisa Gonzales (@kcraTVLisaG) February 25, 2017
Loved wearing your design and creation! thank you, Anastasia!!! https://t.co/M5RVfxSktr— Lisa Gonzales (@kcraTVLisaG) February 25, 2017
Sac Fashion week is underway. Make sure to check out some of the amazing events going on this week! @sacfashionweek https://t.co/8S1A05wmgY— Comstock's magazine (@comstocksmag) February 24, 2017
