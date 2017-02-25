Video Break

February 25, 2017 10:24 AM

A glance at Sacramento Fashion Week

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Sacramento Fashion Week continued into the weekend, with the Sacramento Railyards serving as the venue Friday on the first night of major designer showcases.

Fashion week continues today with local labels sharing the stage with guest designers, such as Alexandria von Bromssen, a finalist on season 12 of “Project Runway.”

Here’s a look at what’s been happening at the event.

Sacramento Kings players Willie Cauley-Stein and Ben McLemore were in the audience.

Related content

Video Break

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos