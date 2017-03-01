Video Break

March 1, 2017 12:00 PM

Reports: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt talking again

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Brad Pitt has reconnected with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, according to Us Weekly , and as confirmed by Gossip Cop.

The new issue of Us Weekly reported that Pitt, 53, has “been texting” with his ex-wife amid his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, according to Gossip Cop, a website that patrols celebrity gossip in order to confirm or debunk rumors.

Us Weekly reports that Pitt didn’t have Aniston’s cellphone number (they divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage). However, he tracked it down through “a tangled web” of contacts so he could send well wishes for her 48th birthday on Feb. 11, the source told the magazine.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” the source was quoted in Us Weekly.

