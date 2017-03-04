Video Break

Ryan Reynolds releases teaser to ‘Deadpool 2’ - watch it

Sacramento Bee staff

A teaser trailer for the upcoming “Deadpool 2” was released Friday.

Ryan Reynolds officially released the teaser, entitled “No Good Deed” on YouTube. It was trending on Saturday, and had garnered over 3 million views.

The film, however, has a release date of 2018. So the teaser will have to do for now.

It’s a good one, though. The scene features Wade Wilson walking down a grimy street, where he witnesses a mugging. He runs to a phone booth to change into his costume - Superman-style - but takes too long.

David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

