Ryan Reynolds releases teaser to ‘Deadpool 2’ - watch it

A teaser trailer for the upcoming “Deadpool 2” was released Friday.
Ryan Reynolds officially released the teaser, entitled “No Good Deed” on YouTube. It was trending on Saturday, and had garnered over 3 million views.
The film, however, has a release date of 2018. So the teaser will have to do for now.
It’s a good one, though. The scene features Wade Wilson walking down a grimy street, where he witnesses a mugging. He runs to a phone booth to change into his costume - Superman-style - but takes too long.
Take a look.
