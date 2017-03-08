Video Break

Sacramento woman woos ‘The Voice’ cast, moves on

By David Caraccio

A Sacramento woman is moving forward on “The Voice” after singing Alessia Cara’s hit song “Scars To Your Beautiful” in the blind auditions round.

Missy Robertson had a choice to join Blake Shelton or Alicia Keys teams as NBC hit singing competition entered its 12th season. She chose Keys.

Here’s her audition.

Robertson has performed at local coffee shops, the Sacramento Rivercats Faith & Family Day, Sacramento’s MLK Celebration and other local events.

The next episode of “The Voice” is Monday, March 13.

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

