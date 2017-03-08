Sacramento woman woos ‘The Voice’ cast, moves on

A Sacramento woman is moving forward on “The Voice” after singing Alessia Cara’s hit song “Scars To Your Beautiful” in the blind auditions round.
Missy Robertson had a choice to join Blake Shelton or Alicia Keys teams as NBC hit singing competition entered its 12th season. She chose Keys.
Here’s her audition.
Robertson has performed at local coffee shops, the Sacramento Rivercats Faith & Family Day, Sacramento’s MLK Celebration and other local events.
The next episode of “The Voice” is Monday, March 13.
Hey Voice fans! I’m Missy & I hope you enjoyed me singing @alessiacara “Scars To Your Beautiful" on the #VoicePremiere!— The Missy Robertson (@themisrobertson) March 7, 2017
Yes @themisrobertson! for not letting that Adam/Blake nonsense distract you from picking the right team Welcome to #TeamAlicia!!— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 7, 2017
Seriously so blown away by the support of everyone! Thank you guys!!! ❤️ #TeamMissy #TeamAlicia #thevoice #nbc— The Missy Robertson (@themisrobertson) March 7, 2017
